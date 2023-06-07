The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who has recently paid a state visit to our country, held the negotiations at the Congress Center in Samarkand.

According to the press service of the President, a particular attention was paid to the issues of further developing a political dialogue and cultural and humanitarian exchanges, building up trade-economic and investment cooperation.





The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that the first high-level visit in the history of diplomatic relations will open a new stage in bilateral cooperation and bring it to the level of a comprehensive partnership.

“We consider Qatar as our promising partner not only in the Middle East Region, but also in the entire Arab-Muslim world. Due to our contacts with you in recent years, there has been a real breakthrough in bilateral relations,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

It was noted that the opening of the Qatar Embassy in Tashkent this year has played an important role in the active promotion of bilateral cooperation.

The Emir of Qatar expressed confidence that the opening of of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Doha will give a powerful impetus to this process.

The sides confirmed willingness for a manifold increase in bilateral trade, practical implementation of joint investment projects and trade contracts.





The sides reached an agreement on participation of leading Qatari companies in the implementation of major investment projects in energy, gas and chemical industry, agriculture, infrastructure, logistics, tourism and other sectors worth over $12 billion was reached.

It was proposed to hold an Uzbek-Qatari investment forum in September this year to promote perspective projects, as well as to consider the establishment of financial mechanisms for joint projects.

The Leaders underscored the importance of forming the “shortest, reliable, safe” transport and logistics corridors linking Central Asia with the Gulf countries.

The President of Uzbekistan and the Emir of Qatar expressed confidence that the planned launch of regular flights between the capitals of the two countries will contribute to the growth of business contacts and increase the mutual tourist flow.

There was also an exchange of views on the current issues of global and regional agenda took place. The two sides advocated building a pragmatic policy on Afghanistan. The importance of supporting the Afghan economy and providing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people was stressed.

In this regard, the prospects for jointly advancing the implementation of strategic project to create the Trans-Afghan railroad corridor were discussed.

Following the talks, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani invited Uzbek President to pay a visit to Qatar.

Following the top-level talks, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the ceremony of signing 15 bilateral documents aimed at further developing and deepening trade and economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas of cooperation was held.





In particular, the following documents between the governments were adopted:

Agreement on the mutual promotion and protection of investments;

Agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and property;

Agreement on mutual assistance in customs matters;

Agreement on cooperation in the sphere of labor relations;

Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports;

Memorandum on cooperation in higher education and scientific research;

Memorandum on cultural cooperation;

Memorandum on trade cooperation;

Memorandum on cooperation in agriculture and food security;

Memorandum on cooperation in the field of plant protection and quarantine;

Memorandum on cooperation in sports and youth support;

Memorandum on cooperation between the city of Tashkent and the city of Doha.

Furthermore, the cooperation programs of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice for 2023−2025 have been signed, as well as the Agreement on the establishment of a joint platform for the financing of priority investment projects.