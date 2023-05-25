President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Singapore Halimah Yacob held talks, the press service of the head of state reported.

It was stressed that the visit of the Singaporean leader to Uzbekistan is the first in 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries.

During the talks, the sides paid attention to the consolidation of political dialogue and inter-parliamentary ties, mutual support within international organizations, implementation of programs for training in public administration, activation of contacts on public security and cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

In particular, much progress has been made in trade, economic and investment areas.





Since the beginning of the year, mutual trade indicators have grown several times over. Singapore has become one of Uzbekistan’s biggest investors — projects worth $3.8 billion in the chemical and textile industries, transport and logistics, urban development, educational services and privatisation are underway with Singapore-based companies Indorama, Meinhardt Group, Franklin Templeton, Enercon, PSA and Changi Airport.

The meeting also considered issues of food security and establishing the supply of horticultural products to the Singapore market.





The parties have confirmed their determination to expand cooperation in the implementation of humanitarian projects.

The sides stressed the importance of introducing Singapore’s experience in public administration and training of managerial personnel in the newly established joint educational centre at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Uzbekistan.

The parties expressed support for the activities of Singaporean universities in Uzbekistan, as well as for the intensification of regular cultural, educational and tourist exchanges between the two countries.

The presidents exchanged views on regional integration in Central and Southeast Asia and noted the high level of mutual understanding and support at international platforms, primarily within the UN, as well as in the process of Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization.

Documents Signed

An exchange ceremony of bilateral documents was held in the presence of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.

The following documents were signed during the visit:

Memorandum of Understanding on Cultural Cooperation between Government of Uzbekistan and Government of Singapore for 2023−2026;

Memorandum of Understanding between Ministry of Interior of Uzbekistan and Ministry of Home Affairs of Singapore on Mutual Cooperation in Preventing and Combating Crime;

Cooperation Programme between Ministry of Justice of Uzbekistan and Ministry of Law of Singapore for Calendar Years 2023 to 2024;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan and the Tourism Authority of the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore;

Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism Cooperation between Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan and Singapore Tourism Board;

Cooperation Agreement between the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan and the Singapore Cooperation Agency on entrepreneurship development, joint activities in the field of green economy;

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and the Singapore Business Federation.

Then, at the conclusion of the Uzbek-Singapore summit, a tree-planting ceremony was held at the Kuksaroy residence.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

Presidents Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Halimah Yacob planted a fir tree in the Alley of Honoured Guests. “The ceremony became a symbol of the beginning of a new era in Uzbek-Singaporean relations and the growing friendship of the peoples of our countries,” the press service of the head of state said.