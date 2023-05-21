On May 18, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev started his state visit with bilateral talks with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, the press service of the head of state reported.

The meetings with the participation of delegations of the two countries took place at the Shaanxi residence in the city of Xi’an.

At the beginning of the meeting, President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed the head of our state, cordially congratulated on the successful holding of constitutional referendum and “wished great success in the upcoming presidential elections in Uzbekistan.”

For his part, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed gratitude for the invitation to pay a state visit to China and the warm and hospitable welcome. He sincerely congratulated the Chinese leader on the successful holding of major political events and reelection to top government positions in the country.





Topical issues of a broad agenda of the Uzbek-Chinese relations of comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era were thoroughly discussed.

Consistent execution of reached agreements, enhancing dynamics of bilateral contacts, strengthening of political dialogue and mutual support on key issues were noted with a particular satisfaction.

A special attention was paid to the productive exchange of experience and practical measures of cooperation in poverty alleviation, including through the implementation of socially important projects in agriculture, land tenure, small and medium business, modernization of infrastructure, improving the quality of medical services and vocational education.

The prospects for expanding mutually beneficial practical cooperation in the trade and economic sphere were substantially discussed. It is about the promotion of joint projects, primarily in the creation of modern industrial facilities, investment and high-tech enterprises.

As a result of the business forum held the day before, agreements were signed and agreements were reached to implement promising projects worth a total of $25 billion.

“A particular attention was paid to the implementation of a full-scale program of investment and technological cooperation for the development of alternative energy, which includes the construction of solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants, production of photovoltaic panels, electrical equipment, transformers, batteries, as well as the digitalization of management and training of specialists,” the statement said.

The opportunities for deepening cooperation in the production of a new generation vehicles — the launch of a modern plants for the production of electric and hybrid cars were considered.





The importance of developing projects in related industries was stressed. In particular, the creation of a high-tech cluster for the production of electrical products based on deep processing of copper, lithium and rare earth metals.

In addition, mutual interest in deepening and expanding cooperation in the production of plastics, chemical products, metal products, food products, construction materials, finished textiles, creation of biotechnology cluster and many others was noted.

Current level of fruitful financial and technical cooperation with leading Chinese banks and the Silk Road Fund, as well as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank was highly assessed.





Joint activities on unlocking the potential of cooperation between the regions of the two countries, including the transformation of the Syrdarya Region into a “territory of advanced innovations” have been defined.

Taking into account the resumption of active contacts and air communication, the subject of holding the First Forum of Cities and Regions in Uzbekistan will be worked out.

The targets for a balanced increase in mutual trade turnover were outlined, which has doubled in recent years.

The importance of soonest start of practical work on construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad was underscored.

In the humanitarian sphere, the sides agreed on the necessity to intensify cooperation in education and tourism, hold mutual days of culture, art and cinema as well as expand programs in traditional medicine, treatment of eye and other diseases, production of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.





An exchange of views on topical issues of the regional agenda and international politics also took place.

The Uzbek Leader invited the head of China to pay a visit to our country. The invitation has been gratefully accepted.

Documents signed

Following the top-level talks, the ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping signed a Joint Statement and adopted a Program of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a New Era between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the People’s Republic of China for 2023−2027.

In the presence of the leaders were concluded:

Agreement between the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of the People’s Republic of China on technical and economic cooperation;

Protocol on amendments and additions to the agreement between the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee;

Agreement between the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of the People’s Republic of China on implementation of the project on developing potential of secondary schools;

Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on quarantine as well as veterinary and sanitary requirements for poultry meat deliveries;

Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on phytosanitary requirements and control for grape exports;

Agreement between Customs Committee under the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China on mutual recognition of authorized economic operators program;

Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China on promotion of priority investment projects;

Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Press Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China on cooperation in the field of mass media;

Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China for 2023−2024;

Agreement on establishment of partner relations between Tashkent city and Sichuan province;

Agreement on establishment of partner relations between Syrdarya region and Shaanxi province;

Agreement on establishment of partner relations between Samarkand region and Shaanxi province.





In addition, a number of important economic agreements have been signed:

on financing a project for the construction of power lines and substations;

on establishment of a multi-modal logistics center;

on renewal and modernization of locomotive fleet at Uzbekistan Railways JSC;

on construction of Uzbek-Chinese agro-industrial park;

on establishment of Agro-Innovation Park;

on creation of Uzbek-Chinese biotechnological cluster;

on expansion of telecommunications infrastructure of “Uzbektelecom”;

on production of modern cars jointly with the EXEED company;

on production of electric and hybrid cars jointly with “BYD Auto Industry”;

on attraction of a credit line between JSC “NBU” and “Export-Import Bank of China”;

on attraction of a credit line between JSC “NBU” and “CDB”;

on cooperation with “China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation”;

on preparation of feasibility studies for the projects “Construction of the Naryn HPP Cascade in Namangan Region” and “Construction of the Aygain HPP Cascade in Bostanlyk District of Tashkent Region”;

on cooperation in the field of telecommunications network development.





As part of the visit, sectoral memorandums have also been signed:

between the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Cooperation with Foreign Countries under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Shanghai People’s Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries;

between the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Uzbek-Chinese committee on cooperation in the field of commercial law;

between the Uzbek Commodity Exchange and the Dalian Commodity Exchange;

between the Uzbekistan Poultry Association and the China Livestock Association on cooperation in the poultry industry;

between the Association “Uzcharmsanoat” of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the China Leather Industry Association on cooperation;

between the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and the Beijing University of Foreign Languages and Culture;

between Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and Liaoning Pedagogical University;

between Samarkand International Technological University and Tianjin University of Science and Technology;

between Samarkand International Technological University and North East Electricity University;

between the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and Shanghai University.

A total of 41 documents have been signed during the visit, aimed at further strengthening the relationship of comprehensive strategic partnership and deepening practical cooperation between two countries.