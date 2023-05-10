Uzbekistan will adopt a majority-proportional (mixed) electoral system for electing the deputies of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and local councils. This is stated in presidential decree “On top-priority measures for implementing the new version of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan” issued on May 8.

The decree states that this was a suggestion by the chambers of the Oliy Majlis and political parties. The document instructs the Legislative Chamber to prepare a law within a month that defines the transition to a mixed electoral system.

It should be noted that in March, the president suggested a transition to a mixed electoral system to enhance the role of political parties at a meeting with lawmakers. Under this system, some of the seats are allocated under the proportional system (party lists) and the rest under the majoritarian system (voting for a candidate).

Under the majoritarian system, which was used in the previous parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan, candidates who won a majority of votes in their constituency were elected.