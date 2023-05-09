Following the April 30 referendum on the new constitution, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with the leaders of the Parliament, political parties, judiciary and executive branches on May 8 and delivered a statement.

“Historic choice”.

According to the press secretary of the President, Sherzod Asadov, the head of state called the referendum, which, according to official data, saw more than 90% of the votes cast in favour of changing the constitution, “a truly great historic event”.

“For the first time we adopted the renewed Constitution through a national referendum,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“The referendum in practice showed how the political consciousness, legal culture and worldview of our people have grown,” he said.

“With this historic choice, our people have once again demonstrated great faith in our reforms, which were launched six years ago, and their full support,” the President said.

He stressed that this decision of the people creates a solid foundation for further stable development of the statehood and economy of the country.

“Isn't all this proof that each of our fellow citizens — regardless of nationality, language and religion — stated „It is possible, it turns out“, using the example of his/her life, family clearly feels the great changes taking place in our country?” — Shavkat Mirziyoyev asked.

Noting that “millions of compatriots took an active and worthy part in the nationwide discussion” of the new edition of the Constitution, he said: “From this point of view, there is every reason to say that the real author of our renewed Constitution is our people.”

The President stressed that “from now on we will never reverse the path of our reforms, we will only move forward on the basis of the new system 'Man — Society — State'”.

“Big responsibility”.

The opinion of the people expressed in the referendum “imposes a great responsibility on all of us”, the President continued.

“A low bow to our multi-ethnic, courageous and noble people, who sincerely fulfilled their civic duty, actively participating with their practical proposals and initiatives, ideas and opinions in the adoption of our Basic Law”, he said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed that the people of the country “have again demonstrated in practice their devotion to the ideas of democracy, freedom and equality, social justice and unity”.

“Based on our ancient history, the implementation of good values peculiar to our ancestors, i.e. elevating human dignity, ensuring rights and interests, making decisions in consultation with citizens is for us a manifestation of true democracy,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

“Five pillars”.

The president said the norm in the first article of the updated constitution that Uzbekistan is a sovereign, democratic, legal, social and secular state “has historical significance”.

He stressed that “these principles — the five foundations that determine the path of development and the fate and future of our country that will never change.

Pointing out that new challenges, risks and dangers are constantly emerging in the world, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that in such a complex situation “in each of our work, all adopted laws and decisions, the interests of our people, our homeland must be given the highest priority”.

“Therefore, the preservation and strengthening of peace and stability in the country will remain our most important task,” the head of state said.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

Uzbekistan will continue its “peace-loving foreign policy” and “develop friendly relations with neighbouring and far-abroad countries, as well as mutual cooperation in all spheres,” he added.