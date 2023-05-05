The head of Uzsuvta’minot, Sahib Saifnazarov, signed various agreements on a range of projects aimed at expanding international cooperation during his visit to Germany as part of a delegation from Uzbekistan, according to a press service from the water operator.

Uzsuvta’minot, a water operator, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the German Development Bank KfW. The agreement is aimed at securing €200 million for the improvement of drinking water supply and sanitation services in Surkhandarya and Ferghana regions. The amount includes €130 million in loan funds and €70 million in grant funds.

The bulk of the allocated funds, amounting to €126 million, will be used for the development of drinking water supply and sanitation systems in Margilan and Kokand, while €34 million will be dedicated to improving the sewage system in Termez. Additionally, €30 million will be channeled towards the construction of centralized sewerage systems in the regional centers of the Surkhandarya region, and another €10 million will be provided for KfW bank projects in Uzbekistan.

During the visit, a memorandum of understanding was also signed with Aqua Consult Ingenieur to jointly implement a project to build sewerage systems in six regional centres and settlements of Samarkand region.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the German Water Partnership that will serve to improve the efficiency of water resources management through new water- and energy-saving and innovative technologies. Its implementation is expected to reduce water losses and electricity consumption by at least 3−4 times.

In addition, agreements have been reached with the Federal Agency for the Environment (UBA) under which Uzbek specialists will undergo annual mid-term training courses and internships in Germany.