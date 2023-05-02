On May 1, the President of Uzbekistan signed a decree “On additional measures to digitalise the healthcare system”.

Uzbekistan and the German Development Bank KfW have recently signed agreements that will provide significant financial support to the country. Under the agreements, Uzbekistan will receive a loan of €45 million, which includes a grace period of five years, as well as a grant of €5.5 million.

The funds will be used for the project “Support to Digital Health Reform”.

According to Norma.uz, the digitalisation plan includes:

introduction of an “e-prescription” system;

development of an “e-sanatorium” platform that creates an opportunity to receive vouchers for sanatoriums, track queues and availability of beds

implementation of the “Cancer-Register” information system to maintain an electronic list of cancer patients;

creation of the possibility of obtaining sick lists and temporary sick leave certificates through the Single Portal of Public Services.

In early January, it was reported that the Uzbek Health Ministry is attracting specialists from Turkey to digitalise healthcare, develop health insurance and medical clusters.