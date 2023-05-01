The constitutional law “On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, adopted by referendum on 30 April, came into force on 1 May, the Central Election Commission announced.

As of this day, if norms contained in other laws and legal acts contradict the constitution, the courts will rule on the basis of the constitution. The full text of the new constitution, which has 65% revised content compared to the previous version, can be found here. It comprises six parts, 27 chapters, and 155 articles.

According to the law, the CEC must publish the decision on the referendum on its official website and in official sources no later than 10 days after the referendum has been held. The decision (law) adopted as a result of the referendum enters into force from the day of official publication of the referendum results by the CEC. On the day of the official publication of the referendum results, the decision is sent to the chambers of the Oliy Majlis and to the President for the organization of its implementation.

Recall that voter turnout in the referendum was 84.5% (previously reported as 84.54%). A total of 16,667,097 (16,673,189) out of 19,722,809 registered voters have casted their votes. Of these, 611,320 voted early.

A total of 90.2% (90.21%) of citizens who voted, or 15,034,608 people (was 15,040,055) voted in favour of amending the Constitution and 9.35% voted against, or 1,558,817 people (was also 9.35%, or 1,559,200).

The number of ballots declared invalid was 73,672 (73,934), or 0.44%.

Central Election Commission Chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhojaev said at a briefing that due to serious irregularities detected, results were cancelled in three polling stations in Tashkent, Tashkent and Syrdarya regions. As a result, “insignificant changes” were made to the results.