Uzbekistan’s government officials, ministers, department heads, and representatives actively participated in the referendum on the new Constitution.
Gazeta.uz correspondents spotted some of them casting their votes at polling stations, while the press services of various ministries provided photographs of others. Here is a selection of these materials.
Photo
Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev.
Photo: Facebook page of the Minister
Minister of Economy and Finance Sherzod Kudbiyev.
Photo: Facebook page of the Minister
Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.
Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy
Video: Gazeta.uz, photo: Sherzod Asadov / Telegram
Video: Gazeta.uz
Video: Gazeta.uz
Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.
Photo: Parliament
Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.
Photo: Presidential Administration
Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Komil Allamjonov.
Photo: Komil Allamjonov / Telegram
Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of Karakalpakstan Amanbai Orynbayev.
Photo: Karakalpak News Agency
Farhod Ermanov, Head of the Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan.
Photo: Karakalpak News Agency
Hokim of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov.
Photo. Tashkent Hokimiyat
Akmal Burkhanov, Director of the Anti-Corruption Agency.
Photo: Akmal Burkhanov/Telegram