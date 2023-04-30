Uzbekistan’s government officials, ministers, department heads, and representatives actively participated in the referendum on the new Constitution.

Gazeta.uz correspondents spotted some of them casting their votes at polling stations, while the press services of various ministries provided photographs of others. Here is a selection of these materials.

Photo

Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev.

Photo: Facebook page of the Minister

Minister of Economy and Finance Sherzod Kudbiyev.

Photo: Facebook page of the Minister

Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy

Video: Gazeta.uz, photo: Sherzod Asadov / Telegram

Video: Gazeta.uz

Video: Gazeta.uz

Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.

Photo: Parliament

Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

Photo: Presidential Administration

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Komil Allamjonov.

Photo: Komil Allamjonov / Telegram

Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of Karakalpakstan Amanbai Orynbayev.

Photo: Karakalpak News Agency

Farhod Ermanov, Head of the Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan.

Photo: Karakalpak News Agency

Hokim of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov.

Photo. Tashkent Hokimiyat

Akmal Burkhanov, Director of the Anti-Corruption Agency.

Photo: Akmal Burkhanov/Telegram