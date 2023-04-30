Uzbekistan’s government officials, ministers, department heads, and representatives actively participated in the referendum on the new Constitution.

Gazeta.uz correspondents spotted some of them casting their votes at polling stations, while the press services of various ministries provided photographs of others. Here is a selection of these materials.

Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khojaev.



Minister of Economy and Finance Sherzod Kudbiyev.



Minister of Energy Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov.



Nuriddin Ismailov, Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis.



Head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.



Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Komil Allamjonov.



Chairman of the Jokargy Kenes of Karakalpakstan Amanbai Orynbayev.



Farhod Ermanov, Head of the Council of Ministers of Karakalpakstan.



Hokim of Tashkent Shavkat Umurzakov.



Akmal Burkhanov, Director of the Anti-Corruption Agency.



