The Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company (ADSSC), headquartered in the UAE, intends to commence the development of a new wastewater treatment facility in Tashkent starting January 2024, according to the capital’s Hokimiyat press office.

On Wednesday, acting Hokim Shavkat Umurzakov and ADSSC representatives held technical discussions about the new wastewater collection and treatment plant.

The company’s Executive Director for Sales, Abdulvahab al-Sharif, presented the initial design of the wastewater collection and treatment facility to be built at the Surum mahalla in Kuychirchik district of Tashkent region. He said “some technical and organisational-legal issues” need to be resolved to finalise the project.

The project is expected to be completed in two stages and to collect and treat 1.5 million cubic metres of wastewater per day (previously, 1million cubic metres was reported).





According to the slide, the parties discussed options for developing the main sewer system and connecting the Salar and Bektemir wastewater treatment plants to the new Surum facility. Photo: Tashkent Hokimiyat.

The Hokimiyat reports that the project, a collaboration with Uzsuvtaminot, encompasses not only the development of treatment facilities but also the integration and modernization of all central pipelines leading to existing treatment plants.

“In this regard, standard low-cost proposals have been prepared in terms of time and budget. A full-scale project would require a range of data, such as topographical surveys and population growth forecasts for the city,” the city administration said.

Shavkat Umurzakov said the necessary information will be provided promptly by the heads of the organisations involved. He said the project is “extremely relevant to Tashkent, and he stressed the importance of implementing it as quickly as possible.

The planned New Tashkent will also be connected to the new system, he said, so it is necessary to prepare the infrastructure before putting the facilities into operation.

In late June 2021, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed building a new wastewater treatment plant with a daily capacity of 1 million cu m for sewage treatment in the capital’s Yangikhaot, Sergeli and Bektemir districts.

In December 2021, Senator Boriy Alikhanov reported that Tashkent’s sewage system was operating at over capacity (99%) and also noted the sewage treatment plant’s low efficiency. Former Tashkent hokim Jahongir Artykhojaev noted that a project to build a new wastewater treatment plant with an additional capacity of 200,000 cubic metres per day had been presented to the President. He said an agreement has been reached with the French company Suez to deal with wastewater problems.

In November 2022, an agreement was signed with Abu Dhabi Sewerage Services Company to build a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of over 1 million cubic metres per day. As reported, the facility will allow wastewater from the sewage pumping station KNS-3 to be received into the Bektemir and Binokor sewage treatment plants by gravity. This will result in a total saving of 55.4 kWh of electricity per day.

It was noted that after the completion of the first phase of the project, more than 400,000 inhabitants as well as enterprises and organisations in Sergeli, Bektemir and Yangihayot districts of Tashkent will be covered by centralised wastewater services.