In the coming years, Uzbekistan aims to boost gold production by nearly 50%, reaching 150 tonnes, according to Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology A’zam Kadirhodzhaev. The announcement was made at the “Innoprom. Central Asia” exhibition.

He reminded that Uzbekistan is one of the world’s major gold producers and currently produces about 105 tonnes of the metal per year.

In April 2022 it was reported that the deposits Balpantau and Tamdybulak of Muruntau, with reserves of over 40 million tonnes of gold-bearing ore, were opened in Tamdin district of Navoi region. Plans call for extracting more than 3 million tonnes of ore per year for nearly 15 years.

In 2021, a new Chukurkuduk gold deposit with reserves of 133 tonnes was discovered in Kyzylkum.