According to Adhamjon Ubaidullayev, the head of the main department of the Ministry of Energy, Uzbekistan has reached a deal with Gazpromneft to procure 300,000 metric tonnes of oil in 2023.

He made the announcement at the three-day “Innoprom. Central Asia” exhibition with participation of more than 300 companies from Russia, Uzbekistan and other CIS countries.

As earlier reported, it was stated that in December of last year, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan made arrangements for the transportation of 300,000 metric tons of Kazakh oil products and the transit of 300,000 metric tons of Russian oil via Kazakhstan in 2023. In addition to this, both nations agreed to collaborate on the modernization and construction of gas storage facilities, as well as the establishment of a coal-powered thermal power plant in Kazakhstan, to serve as a source of energy supply for Uzbekistan.