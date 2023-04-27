On April 26, at the “Innoprom. Central Asia” exhibition, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan, Azam Kadirhodzhaev, declared the country plans to start lithium development projects.

“There is a large deposit of lithium in Uzbekistan — we are preparing to start mining and processing this metal in the country,” the deputy minister said.

He noted that the ministry generally considers development of the so-called “technological metals” in the country as a promising direction.

A little less than a year ago, the Uzbek President was informed about plans to establish a project office Yangi Kon (New Mine) with a charter capital of $15 million under the Reconstruction and Development Fund of Uzbekistan. The structure will implement investment projects to produce graphite, lithium, aluminium, magnesium and other rare metals.

Uzbekistan’s portfolio of investment proposals includes development of the Shavazsay lithium deposit in the Tashkent region. Its reserves exceed 123,000 tonnes. The cost of the project is estimated at $59.5 million.