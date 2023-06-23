Tashkent was ranked 157th out of 173 cities in the Global Liveability Index 2023 by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

The Uzbek capital scored 53.9 and lost 13 spots compared to last year’s ranking, making it one of the top 10 countries to have deteriorated the most over the past year.

Cities are evaluated on 30 indicators in five categories: social stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Vienna was once again voted the most livable city in the world for its stability, good infrastructure, quality education and healthcare, and a host of cultural and entertainment events.

Copenhagen and Melbourne came in second and third. Sydney, Vancouver, Zurich, Calgary, Geneva, Toronto, Osaka and Auckland are also in the top ten in descending order.

Syria’s Damascus came in last place in the ranking. Douala, Kiev, Harare, Dhaka, Port Moresby, Karachi, Lagos, Algeria and Tripoli are among the ten least livable cities.