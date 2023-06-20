The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan announced that early voting for the upcoming presidential election will take place from June 28 to July 5. This decision was made during a meeting held on June 20.

Polling stations will be open from 09:00 to 18:00 on weekdays, and from 11:00 to 17:00 on weekends and public holidays.

Voters who are unable to be present at their place of residence on election day are eligible to participate in early voting.

In order to do so, they must submit an application to the electoral commission, stating the reason for their absence on election day, such as a holiday, business trip, or travel abroad, etc.

After filling out their ballot in a specially equipped booth or secret voting room, voters will leave it in a sealed envelope, which will be kept in the safe of the Precinct Election Commission (PEC). The envelope will be stamped with the signatures of two commission members and confirmed by the commission’s seal.

The early presidential election is scheduled to take place on July 9.