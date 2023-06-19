According to a decree issued by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on June 19th, the first day of Eid al-Adha in Uzbekistan will fall on Wednesday, June 28 and has been declared a public day off.

As a result, people of Uzbekistan will enjoy five consecutive days off:

Wednesday, June 28th is Eid al-Fitr.

Thursday, June 29th and Friday, June 30th have been designated as extra days off for all workers.

Saturday, July 1st is an extra day off for those working a six-day work week, while Sunday, July 2nd is a rest day.

According to a presidential decree signed in December 2022, Saturday, July 1st, 2023 has been designated as a day off for employees with a six-day working week. The decree establishes additional non-working days during the celebration of official dates and the transfer of holidays in 2023.