K.T., 52, the head of family orphanage #1 in Kashkadarya region sentenced to 12 years for raping a teenage female, who lived in the same institution. The news came following the end of legal proceedings on June 6 which took place Chirakchi District Criminal Court of Kashkadarya Region.

According to the press-release of Supreme Court of Uzbekistan, the trial ran by judge A. Tasheva behind closed doors.

“К. T. was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment in a general regime penal colony for the crimes under paragraph „a“ of Part 3 of Article 118 of the Criminal Code (rape: a person under the age of 18) and the previous wording (in effect until April 11) of Part 2 of Article 129 (indecent assault on a person under the age of 16, coupled with violence or threats). When determining the punishment, Article 59 of the Criminal Code (imposition of punishment for several crimes) was taken into account,” reads the statement.

Those convicted according to Criminal Code articles 73 and 74 are not subject to parole and commutation of the sentence, notes the Supreme Court.

Gazeta.uz covered the case in April. The foster family adopted eight children. A 13 years old victim became pregnant but the abuser forced her to have an abortion.