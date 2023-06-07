The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited Samarkand on Tuesday and reviewed the master plan of the “Shirin” modern district, according to the press service of the President.





“This mahalla is located near the international airport, on the bank of the Zarafshan River. Here it is planned to build a modern district as a continuation of the creative work carried out in Samarkand in recent years. For this purpose 389 hectares of land have been allocated”, — the report says.





The project envisages the construction of apartment buildings, schools and kindergartens, clinics, sports and entertainment facilities, and shopping centers in the new district.

It also includes the development of bridges and roads, as well as infrastructure and communication networks to link the city with the new area.





The President instructed to enhance the project based on urban planning experience and to increase the scope of social services, according to the report.

The presentation was also attended by Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and Samarkand region hokim Erkinjon Turdimov.