Mr. Umurzakov’s statements came in a rare commentary to local journalists during an event “The Culture of Picnic,” organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Uzbekistan on May 27 at Ecopark, reports Gazeta.uz correspondent.

The hokim (mayor), seated along with the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mr. Ozodbek Nazarbekov and Minister of Natural Resources, Mr. Aziz Abdukhakimov, chatted with citizens.





In a rare Q&A with local journalists, who came to cover the event, he spoke about the future plans:

“When our honorable president visited Chilanzar district, he said Tashkent has 132 kilometers of embankments that needs to be renovated. So far 40 kilometers are complete. Remaining 100 will be renovated and turned into green spaces. Besides embankments, each mahalla will have their own parks, children and sports grounds. All amenities will be provided,” said the acting hokim.

Mr. Umurzakov stressed his commitment to overseeing green spaces:

“Our honorable president’s policy and his orders are aimed at intensifying landscaping works to propel Tashkent into a status of people’s city that ensures peoples' leisure. To this day, six million people occupy daily traffic. Of this number four million use public transport, bicycles or walk. We were ordered to turn roadsides into green spaces. Our policy is to propel Tashkent into a status of people’s city,” “a city that serves the people,” and “city for the people’s leisure,” said Mr. Shavkat Umurzakov.

In February president approved streamlining 1 billion soms from The Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan into 584 mahallas of Tashkent. These sources had to be used for development of city’s infrastructure and maintenance of engineering and communication facilities that suffered past winter.