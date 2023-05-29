On May 28, during a telephone conversation, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his “decisive and historic victory” in Sunday’s presidential election.

According to the press service of the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that “the large number of voters and the outcome of the runoff vote show the strong backing of the friendly Turkish people for the current President’s policy and reform agenda.

The sides also deliberated on pressing issues of enhancing Uzbek-Turkish relations and expanding multifaceted cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to “continue active contacts at all levels in order to prepare the agenda of the next meeting of the High-Level Council”.

The heads of state also exchanged views on international and regional cooperation issues.

According to preliminary results cited by Anadolu Agency, based on 100% of votes counted, Recep Erdoğan won 52.14% and Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 47.86%. Turnout in the second round was also remained high at around 85%.