An agreement on the development of the Tashkent metro was signed on 24 May between the state unitary enterprise Tashkent Metro and STIE, a Singapore-based company. The signing took place at an Uzbek-Singapore business forum in Tashkent, Gazeta.uz correspondent reported. The forum was held on the sidelines of a state visit by Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

The agreement stipulates consultations on the design, construction of new lines and stations, development and modernization of the Tashkent metro transport infrastructure. The document is expected to be executed from 2023 to 2026.

According to STIE’s website, the company is “a leading provider of design, construction and maintenance solutions in Singapore and beyond”. Operating for 20 years, the company offers integrated facilities management services and cloud-based solutions, among other services.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise (SCE), under the Enterprise Singapore agency of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, have signed a cooperation agreement to promote entrepreneurship, master planning and green economy.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan and Wilmar International agreed to cooperate on a project to establish a representative office and a distribution hub in Uzbekistan.

Wilmar is an agro-industrial group with production facilities and an extensive distribution network in several countries. It owns and operates several palm oil and edible oil plants, is one of the largest producers of wheat and rice, cane and beet sugar, and produces fertilizers and other products.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Uzbekistan and PSB Academy, an international network of colleges, have agreed to cooperate on establishing a state-of-the-art Singaporean educational institution in Uzbekistan.

The Hokimiyat of Ferghana region and Enercon Asia will cooperate in the field of power generation by creating autonomous power plants and installing solar panels for commercial use at production facilities in Ferghana region. The sides have already discussed cooperation in March this year, during President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Singapore an agreement was signed with Enercon Asia to build a 100MW photovoltaic power plant worth $100 million.

In order to implement this project it is planned to install solar panels on 723,700 square meters of roofs of 28 large enterprises in Tashkent to produce 175 mln kWh of electricity per year with an annual demand of 211 mln kWh of electricity from these 28 enterprises.

The Ferghana region also plans to set up a joint venture to produce pre-fabricated reinforced concrete structures with Robin Village, which is one of the leading producers of reinforced concrete and pre-fabricated structures in Singapore.

Earlier, we reported that Singapore’s Changi Airports International will help develop a feasibility study for the new Tashkent airport and will also consult on optimising the current airport.