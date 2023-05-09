At the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Moscow on Tuesday on a working visit to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin and take part in the celebrations on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed “the strengthening of Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance”.

The presidents “exchanged sincere congratulations on the 78th anniversary of the victory in World War II, warmly wishing the veterans and friendly peoples peace, well-being and prosperity,” the statement said.

The Russian President also congratulated the head of Uzbekistan “on the success of the nationwide referendum on amending the Constitution”.

“The meeting underscored the importance of supporting existing and promoting promising cooperation projects of leading enterprises and companies of the two countries, including within the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission,” the statement said.

The presidents noted “the need for coordinated measures to ensure the dynamics of mutual trade turnover,” and supported “active contacts at the level of regions of Uzbekistan and Russia.

They also expressed interest in “continuing intensive cultural and humanitarian exchange, including events in the health, science and education, culture and art spheres”.

smm_subscription_telegram_long

Leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Armenia are also expected to attend the events. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov have already arrived in Moscow.