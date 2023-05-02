The new Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States, Furkat Sidikov, presented his credentials to US President Joe Biden on 1 May. The ambassador posted about it on Twitter.

“I am eager to enhance the friendship and collaboration between our nations and further strengthen our Strategic Partnership.,” the diplomat said.

Furkat Sidikov assumed the duties of Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the United States in early April. Previously he (from November 2022) served as First Deputy Foreign Minister. The Senate approved his candidacy as the Ambassador in early March.

The previous Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the US (since 2017) was Javlon Vakhabov.