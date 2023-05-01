Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has informed Italian news agency Vista that the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, plans to visit Italy in the summer. Crosetto revealed this during his own visit to Tashkent on April 26.

According to him, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is scheduled to hold talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Guido Crosetto said the Uzbek leader’s visit to Rome will launch a new stage of long-term partnership between the two countries.

As part of his visit to Uzbekistan, the Italian Defence Minister met with Defence Minister Bahodir Kurbanov and the President of Uzbekistan.