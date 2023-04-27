Russia’s AvtoVAZ is considering resuming car assembly in Uzbekistan, company president Maxim Sokolov said during a plenary session at the Innoprom exhibition. Central Asia" in Tashkent.

He added that the new Lada Vesta may come on the assembly line of the partner’s plant in Uzbekistan.

“We are already considering together with our partner active plans to restore the assembly of our cars. Moreover, this will be the flagship model — the new generation of Lada Vesta,” said Maxim Sokolov.

The company also has plans to expand localization of car production in Uzbekistan. In particular, the company is considering the possibility to establish welding and painting, he said.

In the autumn of 2021, Roodell launched a large-scale assembly of Lada cars (Vesta SW and XRAY) at ADM Jizzakh in the Jizzakh FEZ.