On the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On pardoning a group of individuals serving a sentence, who have sincerely repented of their crimes and steadfastly set out on the path of correction”.

The decree revealed that 541 individuals, serving sentences for various crimes, were granted pardons after demonstrating sincere repentance and commitment to amending their ways.

Out of the pardoned individuals, 374 were granted full release from their sentences, while 110 received parole, and 18 had their sentences reduced to more lenient terms. In addition, the imprisonment terms for 39 individuals were shortened.

The pardoned group included 36 foreign citizens, 136 women, 75 men over 60 years old, and 6 people previously involved with prohibited organizations.

The decree mandates relevant ministries and agencies to facilitate the pardoned individuals' reunification with their families, support their social reintegration, engage them in productive work, promote healthy lifestyles, and help them become contributing members of society.