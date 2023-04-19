Early voting for the referendum concerning Uzbekistan’s proposed constitutional reforms commenced on April 19, with the voting period extending through April 26.

As previously reported, early voting referendum locations operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, while observing a reduced schedule of 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. during weekends and public holidays.

Voters participating in the referendum will be presented with the question, “Do you accept the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan 'On the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan'?” on their ballots, accompanied by the response options: “Yes” and “No.”

Procedure for early voting

Citizens who have no possibility to be at their residence place on the day of referendum can participate in the early voting.

In order to vote early, a person should come to the polling station with the document, certifying his/her identity.

On the basis of application with the indication of the reason for absence on the day of referendum (holiday, business trip, going abroad, etc.) he/she gets a bulletin from the polling station commission.

In the presence of at least two members of the election commission, the voter shall sign the receipt of the voting bulletin in the list of the voting citizens.

Then the voter shall fill in the ballot in a specially equipped booth or in a room for secret voting.

Upon completion, the voter’s ballot paper is inserted into an envelope, which is then securely sealed. The adhesive section of the envelope bears the signatures of two precinct commission members, further authenticated by the commission’s official stamp.

The envelope will be kept in the safe of the precinct commission until the votes are counted at the end of the referendum.