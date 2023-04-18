The Samarkand Region Transport Authority’s press service has announced that 100 Yutong electric buses, measuring 10.5 meters in length, will join Samarkand’s public transport fleet by the end of 2023. The same manufacturer also provides 12-meter-long electric buses to Tashkent.

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, the Samarkand Region Hokimiyat and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are jointly implementing a $95 million project aimed at acquiring 350 electric buses for Samarkand’s public transportation and developing the necessary infrastructure.

Yutong Bus emerged as the victor in an international tender for the provision of electric buses. On January 30, the Chinese company signed a €29.7 million contract with state enterprise “Samarqandyo'lovchitrans.” A foreign consultant for the project was attracted, through an EBRD grant.

The initial phase of the project involves the delivery of 100 electric buses and accompanying charging equipment. Six of these buses are scheduled to arrive in the first half of the year, with the remaining 94 set to be delivered by the end of the third quarter.

A master plan and detailed design documents for the construction of a depot for electric buses on Gagarin Street have been drawn up. The documents have been submitted for expert appraisal.

A tender is set to be announced for connecting the Samarkand Tram Depot to the electric network, facilitating temporary storage and operation of electric buses.