If amended, individuals who have not reached 18 years old will be incarcerated to a month, instead of current six months.

The present law — article 85 of Criminal Code — asserts the prison term of six months to 10 years.

On Tuesday, deputies of Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis reviewed amendments. Lawmakers proposed and adopted changes to articles 77 and 85. The suggested edits to the former sets out that persons convicted of a crime before reaching 18 will not have a criminal record.

Deputies argued the change will free young people from labels, such as “convict,” and give them a chance for a new life.

For amendments to be considered approved, they need to go through second and third readings.