On June 5, as the meeting run, the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan announced that it has registered all four presidential election candidates. The election will take place July 9.

Candidates are:

Abdushukur Khamzaev on behalf of Ecological Party;

Robakhon Makhmudova on behalf of the Social Democratic Party “Adolat”;

Shavkat Mirziyoyev on behalf of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan;

Ulugbek Inoyatov on behalf of People’s Democratic Party.

As reported earlier, “Milliy Tiklanish” Democratic Party decided not to propose a candidate, and instead, support the candidacy of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

From May 31 to June 2, CEC expert groups verified signature lists turned in by the parties in support of the candidates. The expert group concluded that enough signatures were collected and it has been done in accordance with the legislation.

CEC set the campaign kick-off day for June 7. Candidates are given free broadcasting time on republican and regional television channels of National TV and Radio Company. They also received free placements on state newspapers “Yangi O’zbekiston,” “Pravda Vostoka,” “Xalq so’zi,” and other 24 local papers.

Election Commission decision stipulates the need for equal distribution of time and placement in candidates' campaign coverage.