On May 31 the President of Uzbekistan Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree that transforms the Ministry of Natural Resources of Uzbekistan into the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change (unofficial translation).

The ministry has been created in the beginning of the year.

The decree foresees the establishment of the State Inspectorate for Environmental Control (unofficial name) under the ministry starting from July 1, 2023.