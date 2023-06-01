Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its concern over North Korea’s case of launching spy satellite on May 31.

The MFA suggests this action might escalate the tensions in Korean Peninsula.

“We stand for the refusal to test all types of weapons of mass destruction in accordance with the obligations arising from UN Security Council resolutions,” says the statement.

The Ministry reassured that it will continue its firm support of active steps that ensure security in Korean Peninsula in the name of prosperity and peace.

Criticism toward North Korea came from the United Nations. The international organization said DPRK attempted to fire off its first military reconnaissance satellite.

Shortly after its launch, satellite crashed into the sea, an incident which was confirmed by North Korea. South Korean Defense Ministry discovered the wreckage. DPRK promised to carry out another launch following the failure of first attempt.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the latest satellite launch:

“The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the DPRK to cease such acts and to swiftly resume dialogue to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” reads the UN statement.