Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has officially declared Friday, April 21 (the first day of Eid al-Fitr), and Monday, April 24, as public days off, according to a decree and resolution signed on Thursday.

The decree further stipulates that April 24 will be observed as an additional day off, irrespective of the type of working week.

Moreover, Saturday, April 29, will also be a day off. This decision results from an amendment to a December decree, which initially scheduled the extra day off for April 29 to be observed on April 24.