On April 19, a new batch of humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan was dispatched to Hairaton, Afghanistan, according to an official statement from the Surkhandarya region’s hokimiyat press service.

The cargo consisted of 48 tons of flour, 48 tons of wheat, 15.7 tons of vegetable oil, in excess of 10,000 cans of stewed meat, 22 tons of pasta, 24 tons of sugar, and 100,000 units of instant food items.

On the same day, a transfer ceremony took place in Hairaton, with the presence of notable attendees such as Ismatullah Irgashev, Uzbek President’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Anvar Oripov, First Deputy Hokim of Surkhandarya, and Din Muhammad Hanif, Minister of Economy of the Provisional Government of Afghanistan.

Afghan representatives expressed their gratitude to the Uzbek people for their support during the holy month of Ramadan.

Additionally, the Uzbek delegation held discussions aimed at enhancing bilateral trade, economic, and humanitarian collaboration between the regions.

