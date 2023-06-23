The destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower plant in the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine highlighted the need for more attention to be given to each reservoir. This was stated by the Minister of Water Resources of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Khamrayev, at a meeting with journalists on June 20, Gazeta.uz reports.

“For each reservoir it should be determined how and what should be done in an emergency situation. We have developed action plans for all the hydropower plants and reservoirs in case of an emergency breakthrough,” said the minister. These plans define specific activities to be carried out by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Ministry of Water Resources and Uzbekhydroenergo.

Following the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower plant, an exercise was conducted at the Charvak hydropower plant in Tashkent region.

“We imagined a conditional destruction of the Charvak HPP and conducted exercises, calculating how many hours the water will reach us, where we will be stationed, where we will set up tents, how we will manage the flow of water,” said Shavkat Khamraev.

He reiterated that such plans have been developed for all reservoirs, determining where the water will come first and where the high points are.

Video (in Uzbek language)

