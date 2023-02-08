Turkiya 6 fevral kuni mamlakat tarixidagi eng kuchli zilzilalardan birini boshdan kechirdi va bu zilzila qo‘shni Suriyaga ham qattiq ta’sir ko‘rsatdi. 7,7−7,8 magnitudali birinchi zilziladan so‘ng seysmologlar 300 dan ortiq takroriy zilzilalarni qayd etishdi, ulardan biri 7,6 magnitudali edi. Minglab binolar, jumladan turar-joylar, shifoxonalar va maktablar vayronaga aylandi. Turkiya va Suriyada so‘nggi ma’lumotlarga ko‘ra, deyarli besh ming kishi halok bo‘lgan, 25 mingdan ortiq kishi jarohatlangan. JSST hisob-kitoblariga ko‘ra, 23 millionga yaqin odam zilziladan ma’lum darajada jabr ko‘rgan. Ushbu maqolada zilzila paytida mahalliy xalq tomonidan olingan eng ta’sirli (va dahshatli) videolar jamlangan.