Turkiya 6 fevral kuni mamlakat tarixidagi eng kuchli zilzilalardan birini boshdan kechirdi va bu zilzila qo‘shni Suriyaga ham qattiq ta’sir ko‘rsatdi. 7,7−7,8 magnitudali birinchi zilziladan so‘ng seysmologlar 300 dan ortiq takroriy zilzilalarni qayd etishdi, ulardan biri 7,6 magnitudali edi. Minglab binolar, jumladan turar-joylar, shifoxonalar va maktablar vayronaga aylandi. Turkiya va Suriyada so‘nggi ma’lumotlarga ko‘ra, deyarli besh ming kishi halok bo‘lgan, 25 mingdan ortiq kishi jarohatlangan. JSST hisob-kitoblariga ko‘ra, 23 millionga yaqin odam zilziladan ma’lum darajada jabr ko‘rgan. Ushbu maqolada zilzila paytida mahalliy xalq tomonidan olingan eng ta’sirli (va dahshatli) videolar jamlangan.

Not the first seemingly ok building to completely collapse in the last 12 hours. Hopefully the casualties can be kept to a minimum but it already looks like this is going to be the worst natural disaster in Turkish history. Over 2000 buildings already confirmed collapsed. pic.twitter.com/V27o7TJaIU — Eric Jr (@ericjr2018) February 6, 2023

A live television broadcast captured the moment two consecutive aftershocks of a powerful earthquake hit Malatya in Turkey https://t.co/hQPpWpvuFp pic.twitter.com/msclTNrkPq — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2023

The collapse of another building in Turkey. pic.twitter.com/7fug2wQOhb — Mike (@Doranimated) February 7, 2023