Seven citizens of Uzbekistan, whom the United States initially planned to deport to Costa Rica, arrived in Uzbekistan on 24 February, Foreign Ministry press secretary Akhror Burkhanov said on 25 February.

“As a result of negotiations with the American side, seven of our citizens, who were scheduled for deportation to Costa Rica but intended to return to their homeland, arrived in Uzbekistan on a New York — Tashkent flight,” the statement noted.

In recent weeks, the US carried out several deportation flights transporting hundreds of migrants from Asian countries, including Uzbekistan, to Panama and Costa Rica.

Commenting on reports about deportations, the Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with authorities in the US and Latin American countries to ensure safe return of the Uzbek citizens.

The ministry assured that the country’s diplomatic missions in the US would provide “full assistance to all citizens, wherever they may be”, upon request.