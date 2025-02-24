Chairperson of the State Security Service Bakhodir Kurbanov was elected the new president of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the organization’s press service announced.
An extraordinary congress of the UFA was held on 22 February. Bakhodir Kurbanov’s candidacy was unanimously approved by all delegates.
Prime minister Abdulla Aripov congratulated Bakhodir Kurbanov on his election as head of the UFA and wished him success in advancing the sport.
“I am confident that Uzbek football will continue its rapid development, and our national team will fulfill the long-held dream of the entire nation — securing a spot in the World Cup,” the prime minister emphasized.
FIFA director for Asia and Oceania Balasingam Sanjeevan stated that the congress was conducted in full compliance with FIFA regulations.
According to football expert Alisher Nikimbaev, Bakhodir Kurbanov became the eighth president of the Uzbekistan Football Federation/Association since the country gained independence. His predecessors were:
- Former Tashkent hokim (mayor) Adham Fazilbekov (1992−1993);
- Former prime minister of Uzbekistan Abdulkhashim Mutalov (1993−1995);
- Former minister of internal affairs Zokir Almatov (1995−2005);
- Former deputy prime minister and senator Mirabror Usmanov (2006−2017);
- Entrepreneur Umid Akhmadjanov (2017−2018);
- First deputy prime minister Achilbay Ramatov (2018−2019);
- Former State Security Service head Abdusalom Azizov (2019−2025).