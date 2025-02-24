Chairperson of the State Security Service Bakhodir Kurbanov was elected the new president of the Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA), the organization’s press service announced.

An extraordinary congress of the UFA was held on 22 February. Bakhodir Kurbanov’s candidacy was unanimously approved by all delegates.

Prime minister Abdulla Aripov congratulated Bakhodir Kurbanov on his election as head of the UFA and wished him success in advancing the sport.

“I am confident that Uzbek football will continue its rapid development, and our national team will fulfill the long-held dream of the entire nation — securing a spot in the World Cup,” the prime minister emphasized.

Abdulla Aripov.

FIFA director for Asia and Oceania Balasingam Sanjeevan stated that the congress was conducted in full compliance with FIFA regulations.

According to football expert Alisher Nikimbaev, Bakhodir Kurbanov became the eighth president of the Uzbekistan Football Federation/Association since the country gained independence. His predecessors were: