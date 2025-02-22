Uzbekistan’s foreign minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held a phone conversation with the US secretary of state Marco Rubio, Saidov announced on his Telegram channel on 21 February.

“Together with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, we had a candid and productive conversation over the phone. Discussed key topics of bilateral and multilateral ties,” Saidov wrote.

According to the minister, the sides agreed that Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry and the US State Department would continue close cooperation in expanding strategic partnership between the countries “in all spheres without an exception”.

“Building strong bridges between business communities, increasing trade volume in both directions, ensuring prosperous development in Central Asia and beyond were on the top of our agenda,” Saidov stated.

The US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Marco Rubio called his counterpart" to underscore US support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity".

The sides discussed continued cooperation, including through the C5+1 diplomatic platform, in support of a more peaceful and prosperous Central Asia.

Secretary Rubio thanked Uzbekistan “for its cooperation in curbing illegal migration and its joint counterterrorism efforts”.

“The United States looks forward to working with Uzbekistan to highlight mutually beneficial opportunities for investment in critical minerals and US civil nuclear energy technologies,” the statement added.