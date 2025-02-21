The United Kingdom expressed its support for Uzbekistan’s accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dunyo news agency reported.

Special representative of the president for WTO affairs Azizbek Urunov with the support of Uzbekistan’s embassy in London, met with UK minister for business and trade Gareth Thomas.

The British side emphasized that it viewed Uzbekistan as a key partner in Central Asia and expressed interest in further expanding cooperation, the message stated.

The UK also reaffirmed its full support for Uzbekistan’s WTO accession.

As a result of the discussions, the UK agreed to expand its technical assistance for Uzbekistan’s WTO accession as part of the World Bank’s economic growth and development program. Plans also include strengthening institutional capacity and enhancing the qualifications of specialists in international trade.

Azizbek Urunov described the talks as productive, thanking the UK representatives for their warm welcome, constructive discussions, and overall support in Uzbekistan’s WTO accession process.

“There is a commitment for completion from both sides, not much left.,” the special representative noted.

On 20 December, president Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated that Uzbekistan’s accession to the WTO entered its “final stage”. He emphasized that despite the removal of certain benefits conflicting with WTO regulations, the government will continue to support businesses and create conditions for fair competition.