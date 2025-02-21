Many Americans only recently learned about the existence of an organization called USAID. The US media is full of explainer articles, all with nearly identical headline: “What is USAID, why do Trump and Musk want to shut it down, and what will happen if they do?” These articles break down — in a very simple manner — what the (independent government) US Agency for International Development, which operates under the slogan “From the American people”, does. (The US also provides aid through other agencies, such as the State Department.)

On the first day of his second presidential term, 20 January, Donald Trump signed an executive order among dozens of documents to freeze foreign aid for 90 days and review its principles. On 1 February, USAID’s website was shut down, and on 3 February, the White House published a statement accusing USAID of “waste and abuse”. However, the “evidence” cited — including five references to a single Daily Mail article, a source known for unreliable reporting, and the far-right website Breitbart, which regularly publishes false information — was immediately questioned by reputable media outlets.

Thousands of employees were informed they would be placed on leave until the end of the week (7 February). Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the owner of X and head of the Department of Government Efficiency, called for USAID’s closure on social media (a decision that only Congress, not the president, can make), labeling it a “criminal organization”. On 7 February, a court temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to suspend USAID employees for a week, extending the ruling on 13 February until Friday, 21 February. The court also ordered the resumption of foreign aid. However, this process remains stalled worldwide.

The rhetoric of the high-ranking US officials was echoed by some officials in Uzbekistan. Deputy from the Milliy Tiklanish (National Revival) party Nodir Tilavoldiev cited the release on the White House website, stating that USAID was “actively awarding grants to non-governmental and non-profit ogranizations, media outlets, bloggers and civil activists in Uzbekistan”. He repeated the Trump administration’s claims about “funding terrorist organizations, biological weapons projects and LGBT initiatives”. To “prevent the infiltration of foreign ideologies and ideas that destabilize society,” he called for greater transparency in the use of foreign grants, as well as stricter reporting, oversight and enforcement measures.

Rector of the University of Journalism and Mass Communications and head of the National Media Association of Uzbekistan Sherzodkhon Qudratkhoja commented (in reference to Elon Musk’s call to shut down Voice of America and Radio Free Liberty) that he “would very much like to” and was “ready to work” with grants from “USAID or similar organizations”. “We will even ensure transparency in reporting. But some things — particularly the promotion of LGBT ideas, far-left or provocative content and attempts to impose democratic standards from other countries on us — amount to interference in the internal affairs of independent states. This is completely unacceptable”. He added that for six years, he had applied to various embassies and organizations for grants for journalists training, but had never received a positive response.

First deputy director of the Agency for Strategic Reforms under the President of Uzbekistan Abdulla Abdukadirov shared a link on X to an article from a Pakistani website which, citing Republican congressman Scott Perry, claims USAID “funded terrorist groups”. Perry is known for attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 election, in which Donalnd Trump lost to Joe Biden, as well as for making other controversial statements.

It is not surprising that public awareness of USAID in Uzbekistan is low. Although US assistance — amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars — has directly or indirectly affected the lives of many people, its reduction cannot help but impact numerous sectors in the country. Almost every citizen daily encounters products or services that appeared thanks to support from the American agency without even realizing it.

Gazeta.uz spoke with a former senior USAID official, who worked in a number of countries, including Uzbekistan, about the agency’s operating principles, partnerships with government and non-government organizations and the impact of its programs and projects on various aspects of life in the country. We also asked about allegations against USAID regarding its influence on the media and the spread of “foreign ideas” in Uzbekistan. Given the recent political shifts in the US, the speaker chose to remain anonymous.

— What is USAID, and what does it do?

— The United States Agency for International Development or USAID is the U.S. government agency responsible for providing development and humanitarian assistance around the world. USAID’s investments have saved millions of lives and the agency is considered the world’s premier development agency. Established in 1961, USAID’s goal is to foster global prosperity, reduce poverty, and promote effective governance.

I worked for USAID for more than three decades in seven countries. I have seen first-hand around the globe how USAID addressed critical challenges in health, education, economic growth, the environment and governance, ultimately contributing to a more stable, secure and peaceful world.





USAID’s partnership with Uzbekistan began in 1993. Since then, USAID has invested nearly $600 million to support efforts to improve the lives of millions of citizens in Uzbekistan. I imagine many, many of your readers have benefitted from USAID assistance in one way or the other. Most without even knowing it.





For the United States, investing in Uzbekistan has been a win-win situation. In other words, spending U.S. taxpayer funds has helped Uzbekistan prosper and strengthened America’s relations with Uzbekistan. As Microsoft founder Bill Gates stated: “The less than 1% America spends on aid not only saves millions of lives, it has an enormous impact on developing economies — which means it has an impact on our economy.”





After all, of the 15 countries that have the largest trade relationship with America, 12 of them (including such countries as South Korea, Mexico, Germany, Japan, Turkey and India) are former recipients of assistance. And we hope Uzbekistan will be no exception.

I have seen first hand in Uzbekistan how USAID’s support spans crucial sectors such as health, agriculture, education, public administration, the environment and economic development. From improving the primary healthcare system and raising the quality of education, to expanding access to finance and promoting sustainable economic growth, USAID has tangibly improved the population’s livelihoods and strengthened the foundations for prosperity in Uzbekistan.





Today, I am proud to tell you that USAID continues to support the Uzbekistan population and Uzbekistan’s reforms by promoting a stronger economy, increasing regional trade, advancing judicial reform, and empowering civil society. The Agency also tackles critical health issues, such as tuberculosis, and assists the government in meeting the basic needs of its people.





Through its efforts to engage youth, boost private sector involvement, and drive digital transformation, USAID provides concrete support for Uzbekistan’s reform agenda and helps to ensure a better future for Uzbekistan’s citizens.

— How exactly do USAID’s programs help Uzbekistan’s citizens?

— USAID's goal is to help Uzbekistan strengthen its independence and drive sustainable development. It is not an exaggeration for me to say that millions of Uzbeks have benefitted from USAID assistance over the past 3 decades. Since 2020, when USAID elevated its status to a full presence in Uzbekistan, USAID has deepened its engagement in key sectors: economic development, education, healthcare environment and governance.





I have personally travelled throughout the wonderful country of Uzbekistan and seen how USAID has supported Uzbekistan’s efforts to build a healthier population, improve education, boost economic growth, and promote social equity and rule of law.





A hallmark of USAID programming is increasing employment in Uzbekistan — a top priority for the government of Uzbekistan. Let me tell you — USAID’s assistance in creating jobs including for women in high-growth sectors such as ICT has been critical. Uzbekistan has more than 19 million young people under the age of 30, making up 55 percent of the country’s population.





USAID understands that the youth of today is one of Uzbekistan’s greatest assets, greatest resources. Thus, creating jobs for these youth is vital to helping build Uzbekistan’s economy and future generation.





USAID has also helped to create a new, universal subject in all schools in Uzbekistan, focused on entrepreneurship and employability skills. These modern textbooks and new methodologies are being tested now, and will be incorporated into the official national educational program starting next year.





It gives me great pride to also tell you that USAID’s support to Uzbekistan’s education reform has been transformative. In 2019, the US and Uzbekistan signed a landmark $47 million agreement to support education sector reforms.

Through this, USAID trained over 35,000 teachers and helped more than 6 million students, equipping them with vital skills in English, IT, and entrepreneurship to contribute to the country’s development. I spoke to many teachers and students in various schools around Uzbekistan and heard first hand how this new generation is benefiting from USAID’s interventions in the education sector.

Thanks to USAID’s investments, ALL Uzbek school children now have access to international-standard textbooks in subjects like English, IT, and more, ensuring they receive a quality education that prepares them for the global workforce.





I also had the opportunity to visit many farms, speak to farmers, and hear how USAID assistance was improving their lives and livelihoods. They told me how they had benefited from USAID support adopt sustainable practices, expand their exports, and grow their income. Over the past decade alone, USAID has worked with over 40,000 farmers across Uzbekistan to increase their incomes. One of USAID’s recent projects helped Uzbekistan farmers achieve remarkable success, increasing farm yields by 665%, boosting exports by 250%, and raising agricultural incomes by 215%. That is phenomenal, don’t you think?





Another USAID project provided concrete support — including equipment, co-investments, international advisory services, and training — to more than 13,300 Uzbek businesses, equipping them with the tools needed to boost productivity and expand their operations. This is concrete proof that USAID believes in Uzbekistan, its future and prosperity.





USAID is also tackling many social issues that affect the Uzbek populations like in every country, including the United States. USAID has been instrumental in developing the country’s civil society to address some of society’s most complex social issues. This support for example has been crucial in the fight against domestic violence and human trafficking. In fact, USAID assistance was key to the establishment of Uzbekistan’s first shelters for women and minors who are victims of domestic violence and human trafficking — in Bukhara, Samarkand and Jizzakh. I visited these shelters and saw how USAID assistance has supported hundreds of women each year, providing essential services, including psychological and legal support, and offer temporary shelter to those in need.





As part of its support for Uzbekistan’s modernization, USAID helped introduce an electronic court system called E-Sud in 2014. Starting with eight pilot civil courts, the system improved court management and made it easier for citizens to access justice. Because it worked so well, the Uzbek government expanded E-Sud to all 89 civil courts across the country, making court proceedings more transparent and speeding up the process of filing cases and publishing decisions.

Now, citizens can submit cases online, and legal professionals use tools like Telegram and Zoom for virtual consultations. This digital shift is making Uzbekistan’s court system more efficient and accessible for everyone.





Working with local partners, USAID has provided free legal aid to nearly 1 million citizens in the past four years, helping them assert their rights and navigate the legal system. I have spoken to the lawyers and beneficiaries and heard how USAID’s support has been extremely vital — life changing — for vulnerable populations, especially women facing domestic violence. By offering legal assistance to so many, USAID is transforming individual lives as well as strengthening the rule of law and empowering citizens to protect their rights in Uzbekistan.





These are only a few examples of how USAID is helping Uzbekistan.

— How is USAID funded, and who decides which projects have to be financed in Uzbekistan? How is the spending controlled?

— USAID's funding comes from the US government, specifically from US taxpayers who contribute to the federal budget. USAID is one of the most heavily scrutinized agencies in the US government, operating under strict oversight from Congress, the White House, and the State Department.





Every dollar spent is monitored, audited, and aligned with the foreign policy priorities-because that is USAID’s job. Each year, Congress reviews and approves USAID’s budget. USAID’s projects in Uzbekistan are driven by a collaborative process involving the US government, the Uzbek government, and local stakeholders. Together, USAID identifies priority areas based on Uzbekistan’s development needs.





USAID works closely with the Uzbek government and local partners to align with Uzbekistan’s development goals and US foreign policy priorities. The 2022−2025 Strategic Framework supports Uzbekistan’s political, economic, and social reforms, focusing on key areas: Economic Growth, Education, Health, and Democracy and Governance.

This collaborative approach ensures that USAID funding directly supports areas of most need, from health and education to governance and economic growth.





Since USAID elevated its status in Uzbekistan in 2020 to that of an independent mission, USAID has ensured programming was successfully implemented and leveraged historic opportunities to bring about national-level, institutional change with the end goal of benefitting the Uzbek citizen.

As a result, there has been an unprecedented uptick in requests from the Uzbek government, international donors, and private sector for specific USAID assistance and partnerships.

These requests are mostly for assistance in the economic sector to build up key economic sectors and diversify its trading partners, but also in every other sector where USAID works: health, education, environment and democracy.

— Who implements USAID projects, and how many people work on these initiatives in Uzbekistan?

— USAID follows a structured and transparent process when outsourcing its projects to contractors or grantees. Once a priority area is identified, USAID issues competitive Requests for Proposals (RFPs) or Requests for Applications (RFAs) that are posted publicly on the internet at sams.gov and grants.gov. Qualified organizations are invited to submit bids, and USAID follows a comprehensive process to evaluate these based on their expertise, track record, and cost-effectiveness. After a partner is selected, USAID awards a contract or grant to implement the project.





Throughout the project, USAID closely monitors progress through reports, site visits, and evaluations to track effectiveness and compliance. Upon project completion, USAID assesses the project’s long-term impact and sustainability.

This process ensures that funds are used effectively, not squandered, and the development outcomes are achieved. If necessary, corrective action is taken any time during the life of the project. In cases of corruption, USAID has terminated grants and contracts. I know this for a fact because I was responsible for detecting corruption in several projects and subsequently made the decision to cease all funding and terminate them.







The number of people involved in USAID projects in Uzbekistan varies depending on the scope and size of each initiative. The composition typically involves a combination of USAID staff, local contractors, partner organizations, and international agencies. Together, they work to implement projects with a shared vision that touch the lives of thousands of people across the country.

— Has USAID supported journalists in Uzbekistan?

USAID has been actively supporting the development of independent media in Uzbekistan. I can tell you that USAID programs have focused on strengthening media literacy, improving journalistic skills, and supporting the coverage of key issues such as human trafficking and tuberculosis. Through media schools, eduthons, and training programs, USAID has helped journalists gain the knowledge and tools to report responsibly, adopt international best professional practices, and engage with the public on critical issues. I have had the honor to meet many Uzbek journalists, who I greatly respect and admire. They don’t have easy jobs but their jobs are so important!

One aspect of USAID support to the media that I find fascinating is thatUSAID worked with journalists to improve coverage of COVID and tuberculosis, ensuring that accurate, stigma-reducing messages are delivered. USAID also organized digital literacy programs to help media professionals adapt to new technologies and online platforms. These initiatives empowered journalists to better serve their communities and enhance public understanding of important social issues.

— What is your response to accusations that USAID promotes LGBT rights or color revolutions in certain countries, specifically in Uzbekistan?

— We all know that certain segments of social media seem more like a sewer than a reliable source of information, and this is one case of that.

As someone directly involved in USAID programs and decision-making, I can honestly tell you that USAID absolutely does not have any such programs in Uzbekistan.