Uzbekistan plans to take the fight against youth unemployment to a new level, president Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced at a meeting on 14 February.

According to the head of the state, more than 600,000 young people enter the labor market in Uzbekistan each year, and by 2030, this figure will reach 1 million.

He emphasized that this placed a significant responsibility on both the government and society.

The president noted that over the past eight years, the number of young entrepreneurs had tripled, with nearly 40% of business representatives being young people.

Youth unemployment has halved, and the number of mahallas (neighborhoods) with no unemployment reached 1,889 out of approximately 10,000.

Due to state-funded tuition support for women, the number of female students increased 11-fold.

“If we educate one girl, we educate an entire family. If families are educated and enlightened, then society as a whole will be educated and enlightened. We will continue to actively pursue this work,” Mirziyoyev stated.

Over the past 25 years, the government funded the overseas education of 800 young people. In the last seven years alone, the number of students sent abroad through the El-yurt Umidi (Country's Hope) foundation tripled.

Mirziyoyev declared that in 2025, Uzbekistan will take youth unemployment efforts to a new level.

Officials were warned of the potential negative consequences of high youth unemployment, including increased risks of criminal involvement, radicalization and extremist influence.

To address the issue, a large-scale employment program was adopted, with a planned budget of 126 trillion soums (nearly $10 billion).

As part of the program, 378,000 micro-projects will be launched in mahallas. Additionally, banks are expected to assist 250,000 people in obtaining loans and securing a stable income.

Young people will receive vocational training and language education to help them secure high-paying jobs.

The president also announced a $400 million fund to support youth entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan. The National Bank of Uzbekistan will introduce a new service package to foster graduate initiatives and business ideas, while Aloqabank will be positioned as a “youth bank” focused on supporting startups.