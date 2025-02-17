Tashkent city will replace 452 outdated elevators in apartment buildings by the end of 2025. The city’s hokim (mayor) Shavkat Umurzakov approved measures on 13 February.

According to the hokimiyat (mayor's office), there are a total of 9,101 elevators, of which 2,042 (22.4%) exceeded their service life. By the end of 2025, 452 of these (22.1%) will be replaced.

Priority will be given to elevators that have been in use for more than 25 years and those that do not meet technical requirements. Elevators with low safety levels will be replaced first.

The highest number of replacements will take place in Shaykhontohur (63), Sergeli (58) and Mirzo-Ulugbek (44) districts. In Mirabad and Yunusabad districts, 41 elevators will be replaced in each, followed by Chilanzar (42), Almazar (35), Uchtepa (22), Yakkasaray (25), Yangihayot (17) and Bektemir (6).

The new elevators will be of the OSTEN brand, produced at Technopark in Tashkent, the announcement stated.

In April 2024, elevator imports were temporarily halted to Uzbekistan due to the expiration of compliance certificates for importers. Businesses called for open competition, and the issue was resolved after intervention by the Senate, which led to the resumption of certificate issuance.

Following this, the Competition Development Committee submitted several proposals to the government, including reinstating 17 compliance certificates that were annulled by the authorized body, involving the private sector in elevator testing services and other measures.