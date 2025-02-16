President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Kuwait on 17−18 February at the invitation of Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah, president’s press service announced.

During the visit to Kuwait city, Shavkat Mirziyoyev will hold talks with the country’s leadership, government officials, heads of major Kuwaiti companies and financial institutions.

Discussions are expected to cover cooperation in trade, investment, finance, green energy, industry, agriculture, transport, logistics, infrastructure and healthcare.

The sides will also address international policy issues and regional cooperation. A package of documents and agreements is set to be signed following the negotiations.

In November, Uzbekistan and Kuwait held the first meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation in Tashkent. The parties agreed to simplify trade procedures and discussed the potential signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement.

Over the past five years, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Kuwait increased more than fivefold, reaching $11.1 million, primarily due to the rise in mutual supplies of food products, chemicals and services. In the first 10 months of 2024, bilateral trade amounted to $4.9 million. Currently, seven enterprises with Kuwaiti capital operate in Uzbekistan.