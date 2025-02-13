Uzbekistan’s team claimed victory at the Asian Para-Cycling Road Championships, held in Thailand from 7 to 9 February, the National Paralympic Committee announced.

The team secured a total of 26 medals — 12 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze — claiming first place in the overall team standings among 15 participating countries.

Uzbekistan’s medalists:

Gold:

  • Bunyodbek Khaitmakhmadov (C1)
  • Ogabek Khuderganov (C3)
  • Aziza Kasymova (C4) — 2
  • Rukhshona Yakubova (C3) — 2
  • Aziz Atakhojaev (T1) — 2
  • Fatima Saipova (T1)
  • Odina Khamdamova (T2) — 2
  • Marjona Pardaboeva (T1)

Silver:

  • Shakhnosa Hakimova (C5) — 2
  • Jasur Ilkhamov (T2)
  • Marjona Pardaboyeva (T1)
  • Fatima Khaidarova (T2) — 2
  • Ogabek Khudoyberganov (C3)
  • Zarifa Muminova (T1)
  • Bahodir Odinayev (T2)

Bronze:

  • Saidjabbоr Dadakhonov (T1) — 2
  • Tulkin Ravshanov (T2)
  • Bunyodbek Khaitmakhmadov (C5)
  • Jasur Ilkhamov (T2)

Upon their return, the athletes received a warm welcome at Tashkent International Airport. The ceremony was attended by officials from Uzbekistan’s National Paralympic Committee and Cycling Federation, as well as the athletes' families.

para-cycling, thailand

Фt last year’s Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan also took first place, winning 19 medals — 10 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.

Advertising on Gazeta.uz