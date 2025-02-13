Uzbekistan’s team claimed victory at the Asian Para-Cycling Road Championships, held in Thailand from 7 to 9 February, the National Paralympic Committee announced.

The team secured a total of 26 medals — 12 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze — claiming first place in the overall team standings among 15 participating countries.

Uzbekistan’s medalists:

Gold:

Bunyodbek Khaitmakhmadov (C1)

Ogabek Khuderganov (C3)

Aziza Kasymova (C4) — 2

Rukhshona Yakubova (C3) — 2

Aziz Atakhojaev (T1) — 2

Fatima Saipova (T1)

Odina Khamdamova (T2) — 2

Marjona Pardaboeva (T1)

Silver:

Shakhnosa Hakimova (C5) — 2

Jasur Ilkhamov (T2)

Marjona Pardaboyeva (T1)

Fatima Khaidarova (T2) — 2

Ogabek Khudoyberganov (C3)

Zarifa Muminova (T1)

Bahodir Odinayev (T2)

Bronze:

Saidjabbоr Dadakhonov (T1) — 2

Tulkin Ravshanov (T2)

Bunyodbek Khaitmakhmadov (C5)

Jasur Ilkhamov (T2)

Upon their return, the athletes received a warm welcome at Tashkent International Airport. The ceremony was attended by officials from Uzbekistan’s National Paralympic Committee and Cycling Federation, as well as the athletes' families.

Фt last year’s Asian Championships in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan also took first place, winning 19 medals — 10 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze.