The Uzbekistan national amputee football team emerged as the champion of the Asian Championship held from 7 to 12 February in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

On their way to the final, Uzbekistan secured dominant victories over Indonesia (8−1), Nepal (13−0), Bangladesh (3−0) and Iraq (3−0).

In the final match, Uzbekistan crushed Indonesia 6−0 to claim the title.

The team remained undefeated throughout the tournament, conceding just one goal.