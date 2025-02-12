The Military Court in Uzbekistan on Wednesday sentenced 10 individuals in a criminal case involving an assassination attempt on former Presidential Administration official Komil Allamjonov, the Supreme Court’s press service announced.

According to the verdict, Shukhrat Rasulov, who headed the Internal Security Directorate of the Presidential Security Service from 2018 to 2020, was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Javlon Yunusov, an entrepreneur, who fled to South Korea and was extradited via Interpol, received 18 years and 6 months.

Shokhrukh Akhmedov and Ismoil Jakhongirov, who soon after the October incident published a video saying they were the executors of the order, received 23 years.

Doniyor Tashkhojayev (former first deputy head of the Tashkent Police Department) was sentenced to 7 years.

The remaining five defendants were also sentenced to prison terms “in accordance with their actions”, the Supreme Court said, though their names were not disclosed.

Komil Allamjonov was the head of the Information policy department at the President’s Administration. He announced retirement shortly before the assassination attempt.

Previously he served as deputy head of the President’s Administration, director of the Information and Mass Communications Agency and the press secretary to president Shavkat Mirziyoyev.