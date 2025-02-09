Uzbekistan will launch the Clean Hands program from 1 May, aiming to expand access to sanitation and hygiene products, particularly for younger generation. The initiative is part of the president’s decree of 30 January, approving the State Program for the implementation of Uzbekistan-2030 Strategy in the Year of Environmental Protection and the Green Economy (2025).

The Clean Hands program mandates that all healthcare and educational institutions be equipped with handwashing stations and hygiene supplies.

Additionally, measures will be taken to improve the technical condition of sanitation facilities (such as toilets , showers, etc.). In all newly constructed buildings, these facilities must be placed inside.

All healthcare and educational institutions are required to prioritize the procurement of handwashing and antiseptic supplies throughout the year.

Starting in May, all types of public sanitation facilities and restaurants must also be stocked with hygiene products.

The Ministry of Economy and Finance has been tasked with allocating additional funds to budget-funded organizations throughout the year as needed to support the measures outlined in the decree, based on justified financial calculations by first-level budget administrators.

The Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Committee was given one month to revise funding standards for maintaining hygiene in designated institutions and to enforce strict oversight of compliance.

By 1 August, the Ministries of Health, Economy and Finance, Preschool and School Education, as well as Construction and Housing and Communal Services, in collaboration with international experts from the World Health Organization and the United Nations, must develop and submit a National Program to Improve Sanitation and Hygiene Across All Social Sector Institutions, including restaurants and tiolets along highways.