Uzbekistan’s new ambassador Saidikram Niyazkhodjaev arrived in the capital of Kyrgyzstan Bishkek on 25 September, Dunyo news agency reported.

Niyazkhodjaev is 59 years old. He graduated from Tashkent Polytechnic Institute (now Tashkent State Technical University).

Prior to his appointment in Bishkek, he served as Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Kazakhstan since 2018. In recognition of his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, he was awarded the Dostyk II level order (“Friendship”) by president of Kazakhstan in August.

Niyazkhodjaev previously held several high-ranking positions, including deputy minister of foreign affairs, deputy state counsellor and deputy minister of economy. He also worked in senior roles within the presidential administration and various government structures.

He replaced Khurshid Mirzakhidov, who led Uzbekistan’s diplomatic mission in Bishkek in 2020−2024.