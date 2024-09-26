Uzbekistan has established diplomatic relations with Cape Verde, the Seychelles and Burundi, minister of foreign affairs Bakhtiyor Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel.

During his visit to New York to attend the UN General Assembly session, Saidov signed a joint communique on establishing diplomatic relations with minister of foreign affairs, cooperation and regional integration of Cape Verde, a country in north-west Africa, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares.

“Undoubtedly, this new partnership opens up opportunities for the people in both countries,” Bakhtiyor Saidov stated.

The minister also met with minister of foreign affairs and tourism of the Seychelles, island country in East Africa, Sylvestre Radegonde and signed a joint communique.

“There are many areas of promising collaboration, especially in facilitating people-to-people ties and tourism exchanges in both directions,” Bakhtiyor Saidov noted.

Burundi became the 152nd country that Uzbekistan established diplomatic ties with, the foreign minister also wrote.





While meeting with Albert Shingiro, minister of foreign affairs and development cooperation, the two signed the respective joint communiqué.

“This is the fundamental legal framework towards unleashing the potential of bilateral cooperation between our two nations,” Bakhtiyor Saidov said.